Image Source : PTI Another BJP MLA wants those raising anti-India slogans to be shot at sight or exiled to Pakistan

A day after Karnataka minister B C Patil felt the need for a law to shoot people who raise pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, another BJP MLA on Monday said such people should be shot at sight or exiled to the neighbouring country. Appachu Ranjan, MLA from Madikeri, said a woman named Amulya had raised Pakistan Zindabad slogan at Bengaluru during a CAA-related meeting.

"People saying Pakistan Zindabad, despite living in our country- eating food and drinking water available here- they should be shot at sight.

Or else such people should be exiled to Pakistan, and no one should show softness towards them and fight cases in their favour," he said at Somwarpet in Kodagu.

AmulyaLeona, a woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally here on Thursday, has been booked for sedition and remanded to judicial custody.

She had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans thrice after the organisers, under the banner of "Save the Constitution", invited her to address the gathering in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Agriculture minister Patil on Sunday had expressed the need for a legislation to shoot such people, and said he would make a request to Prime Minister in this regard.

"A law should be brought in the country that whoever raises slogans against India and in favour of Pakistan, they should be shot at sight.

Bringing such a law is important," Patil had said.

