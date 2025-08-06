BJP members greet Lok Sabha Speaker with 'Jai Shri Ram', Opposition responds with 'Assalam Alaikum' | WATCH BJP MPs greeted Speaker Om Birla with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and Opposition benches reacted with “Assalam Alaikum

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha witnessed a dramatic exchange of slogans on Tuesday as BJP MPs greeted Speaker Om Birla with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and Opposition benches reacted with “Assalam Alaikum, Sir.” The video of the exchange has since gone viral.

Day 12 of Monsoon session

Parliament’s proceedings on Wednesday were again marked more by sloganeering and protests than legislative discussion. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice amid Opposition protests.

The chaos has continued for over 11 sittings, with the Monsoon Session so far proving largely unproductive.

The Lok Sabha managed to pass The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. However, other items on the legislative agenda were stalled due to the ongoing deadlock.

The government had aimed to pass five key bills on Wednesday, but only one could clear the House amid Opposition disruptions.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP President JP Nadda sparred after Kharge claimed that CISF personnel had been deployed inside the Upper House