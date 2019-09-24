Image Source : PTI BJP leaders injured as dais collapses at meeting in MP

Several BJP leaders suffered minor injuries as the stage collapsed at a party meeting in this Madhya Pradesh district on Monday.

The party had called for a protest demonstration against the state's Kamal Nath government in the Khurai area. The event began amid rain and as former Home Minister Bhupendra Singh was introducing those on the dais, it collapsed.

Local MP Rajbhadur Singh, Bina MLA Mahesh Rai and other leaders were present when the incident occurred, creating panic in the area.

