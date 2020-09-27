Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president and former Union minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She has quarantined herself at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh.

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 8:11 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president and former Union minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She has quarantined herself at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh. 

In a late-night post on Twitter, Uma Bharti said that she has tested Covid-19 positive and asked everyone who had come in contact with her, to get a COVID-19 test done.

In her tweet, she also informed that she will get re-tested after four days, and asks all contacts to quarantine themselves and get their Covid-19 tests done.

Uma Bharti said that she was down with fever for the past three days and despite following COVID-19 norms, she has tested positive.

"I am currently quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another Covid test done again after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors," Uma Bharti tweeted.

