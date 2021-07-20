BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account hacked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP Leader Khushbu Sundar Twitter account hacked

Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account has been allegedly hacked on Tuesday. The actor-turned-politician is scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu DGP to lodge a formal complaint.

Any activity or tweet from the account in the last few days was not done by her, she said in a statement.

"I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter administration office regarding this matter," she said.

"Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me," she added.

The news of Sundar's account comes at a time when the Centre is being charged with allegations of snooping on politicians, journalists and others using Pegasus software. The Centre also asserted that illegal surveillance was not possible with checks and balances in the country's laws, and alleged that attempts were being made to malign Indian democracy.

An international media consortium reported on Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

