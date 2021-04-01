BJP leader Anwar Khan attacked by terrorists in Nowgam of Jammu and Kashmir, cop killed

Image Source : ANI BJP leader Anwar Khan attacked by terrorists in Nowgam

A policeman was killed when terrorists fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported. BJP leader Anwar Ahmad, who is the party's district general secretary for Baramulla and in-charge for Kupwara district, is safe.

Terrorists fired upon the guard post of the BJP leader at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city. In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured and rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chowdhary, said the cop was brought dead to the hospital. Militants decamped with an SLR rifle from the spot.

This is not the first time that Khan was attacked. Earlier in 2018, terrorists had opened fire at Khan in Pulwama district. One of his security officials was injured in the attack.

