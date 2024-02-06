BJP launches videos in eight languages on PM Modi's guarantees fulfilled in last 10 years | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BJP A snapshot from the BJP's campaign video.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's official social media accounts released a video based on the Prime Minister Mudra Yojana (PMMY) in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bengali and Hindi. The video was also shared by the official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging site 'X'.

BJP's campaign for the 2024 elections

A total of five videos were released in eight languages based on critical policies the government has implemented. 'Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain', BJP's campaign for the 2024 elections translates to how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

The messaging of the campaign builds on PM Modi's guarantees and delivery of promises and dreams spanning the previous generation, the present generation, and the future generation of Amrit Peedhi. These policies are the Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, UPI-digital public infrastructure and the PM Awas Yojana.

About videos

The first set of videos in 8 different languages speaks about the Mudra Yojna- a transformative initiative empowering millions of people and fostering entrepreneurship. Similarly, the large number of women, Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and OBCs who are beneficiaries of the scheme is also noteworthy. In its campaign, the BJP says that the Mudra scheme has resulted in over 44 crore mortgage-free cash loans that have empowered billions of entrepreneurs, 70% of whom are women. Job seekers are now job creators. This is Modi's guarantee.

It should be mentioned here that PM Modi has delivered dreams spanning years, decades, and even 500 years, said the BJP during the launch of the campaign song. The hashtag "TabhiTohSabModiKoChunteHain" has been trending on social media, with people from all walks of life sharing the policy films.

