BJP hits out at Cong leader Digvijaya Singh's statement on 2016 surgical strikes, says party lost 'patriotism'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 'It is the character of the Congress party to make irresponsible statements,' said Gaurav Bhatia.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday hit out at the Modi Govt on the 2016 surgical strike and blamed it for not placing a report on the same in parliament. Reacting to the comments of Singh, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Congress 'don't have patriotism left in them now.'

"It is the character of the Congress party to make irresponsible statements. The country will not tolerate anyone speaking against our security forces. Due to their hate towards PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Digvijaya Singh don't have patriotism left in them now," said Gaurav Bhatia.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also tweeted, “Once again Congress questions Surgical Strike & echoes Pak narrative on Pulwama. Digvijaya Singh had even blamed India for 26/11 ; Rahul G said Sena ki Pitai ho gayi. This Is not INC but PPP- Pak Parast Party that loves to do attack on manobal of our forces ! Shameful.”

In his comments Digvijaya Singh said, "40 of our CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. CRPF officials had requested PM Modi that personnel should be airlifted, but PM Modi didn't agree. How did such a lapse take place? Till date, no report on Pulwama was placed before Parliament."

"They claimed a surgical strike was carried out, but didn't show proof. They only spread lies," Singh added. The surgical strikes were carried out in 2016, nearly 10 days after the Uri terror attack where 18 soldiers were killed.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra is in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra started from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway at around 7am Monday and was received by a massive crowd as it crossed Bari Brahmana in Jammu's Parmandal.

ALSO READ | 'There is no proof': Congress' Digvijay Singh raises questions over surgical strike against Pakistan

Latest India News