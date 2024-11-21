'It's Rahul Gandhi's way to attack structure of India': BJP hits back at Congress leader over Adani issue

Follow us on Image Source : AP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who demanded the arrest of Gautam Adani following the indictment of Adani Group founder and chairman in an alleged bribery scam. BJP MP Patra lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and accused him of "sensationalizing things." Patra remarked that Rahul Gandhi, in the same way has raised allegations about the Rafael deal during Covid-19 time period, but in the end, he had to apologise. He also criticised the leader for dragging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name into it.

Patra said, "Today, Rahul Gandhi has done a press conference again. Today, he has again shown the same behaviour and presented the topic in the same way he used to present. This isn't a new PC. He has used the same names and the same ways through which he tried to put a new allegation against PM Modi. He always tries to sensationalize things and describe them in a way that how big the matter is. He did the same before 2019, when he raised the issue of Rafael fighter planes, he claimed that a big revelation would be made, this topic has geared momentum in the whole world, 'Chowidar Chor Hai', etc... During the Covid 19, he used to do press conferences in the same way, but at the end, he has to go to the Supreme Court and apologise... It's his way to attack the structure of India and the people who save it."

He added that SDCs are owned by state governments and at that time, all these states were either ruled by Congress or its allies and not by BJP. Patra welcomed Rahul Gandhi's demand for investigation, saying that an investigation should be conducted against all those Chief Ministers who were ruling these states between the time period of July 2021- February 2022. Patra stated, "SDCs are property of state government, among the four Indian states, one was Chhattisgarh, at that time it was ruled by Congress's Bhupesh Baghel, it is present in documents. Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of bribery.... These are all allegations. It wasn't BJP's or BJP's supported government. In Tamil Nadu, it was DMK's government, in Odisha, it was BJD's government. So, in all these 4 states, it wasn't BJP's or BJP's-supported government, rather it was Congress' and its allies' governments. If Rahul Gandhi has said he has not any objection, then an investigation should be conducted against Bhupesh Baghel and all other CMs of these states. We don't have any objection."

Earlier today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called for Adani's arrest and said that it is "clear" and "established" that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws. "Wherever there is corruption, investigation should be done. But investigation will begin with Adani. Unless he is arrested, it won't be credible. So, begin it from there. Arrest Adani, interrogate him and then nab whoever is involved. In the end, Narendra Modi's name will come out because BJP's entire funding structure is in his hands. So, even if the PM wants, he can't do anything. In a way, Adani has hijacked the country. India is in Adani's grip," Rahul Gandhi said.