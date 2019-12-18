BJP hero in advertisement, zero in governance: Priyanka

A file photo of Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the police crackdown on university campuses. She also said that the new law has been brought to divert attention of the people from economic issues.

"The economy has failed. Through new laws, the issues are being diverted. When NRC failed, then Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) was brought. Assam is burning. When students raised voice over CAA in Delhi, they were lathi-charged," said Priyanka in a rally at Sahebganj district of Jharkhand during the last day of the fifth and final phase of campaigning.

She said, "The Prime Minister has failed and he made hollow claims from the land of Jharkhand. From here, I challenge him to speak for people of Santhal Pargana. You (Modi) should speak about unemployment, hunger, rape, vanishing jobs".

She appealed to the people to oust the BJP government in the state in the assembly elections.

"You oust them from government and form one which will work for you. BJP government is super hero in advertisement and zero in governance. The waterfalls, ponds belong to the people who are peace loving. Siddho and Kanhu freedom fighters have taught you and I pay my tributes to them," said Priyanka.

She said, "The BJP government which came to power in the state has attacked your soul. They are destroying your culture. They have tried to scrap laws formed to protect your culture".

She alleged that the government waived loans of only the rich, and farmers are committing suicide in the country.

"The government banks waived loans of rich people. The govt is snatching money from poor and giving it to the rich. The MNREGA has been made non-functional. The big government companies are being sold. They have cancelled ration cards of 12 lakh families. I want to ask how many youths have been given jobs in last five years. What steps have been taken to stop the migration and how many industries have been set up in the state," said Priyanka.

She promised to increase the MSP of paddy from existing Rs 1300 to Rs 2500.

