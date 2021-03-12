BJP urges EC to public videos received by it to reveal truth in Mamata's Nandigram injury incident

Image Source : PTI BJP MPs Bhupendra Yadav, Piyush Goyal and others address the media outside Nirvachan Sadan after meeting the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi.

A BJP delegation on Friday met the Election Commission of India (ECI) and requested that a special team of professional investigators be immediately constituted to investigate the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP delegation, which included National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra, Swapan Dasgupta, Anirban Ganguly, Om Pathak, Neeraj Kumar and Shishir Bajoria, submitted a memorandum to the ECI.

Referring to alleged attack on Banerjee, the BJP delegation demanded, "A special team of professional investigators must be immediately constituted and sent by the Commission with a mandate to conduct a time-bound investigation."

The BJP further demanded that videos received by the Commission be made public to reveal the truth and know the real sequence of events.

"This would also put to rest the smear campaign attempted by the Trinamool Congress against the Election Commission and opposition parties," said the BJP memorandum submitted to ECI.

The BJP further demanded that strict action be taken against Trinamool leaders for breach of model code of conduct and under various electoral laws against the errant and irresponsible allegations.

"A special observer must be appointed for the Nandigram Assembly constituency considering that it is a sensitive seat," the BJP demanded.

