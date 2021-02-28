Image Source : PTI JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Varanasi from today

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi from Sunday where he will participate in various programmes of the party and meet BJP MPs and MLAs also.

Sharing details about the schedule of the BJP chief, party national media in-charge Anil Baluni said that Nadda will reach Varanasi Airport at 11 a.m. on February 28. He will address the meeting of BJP executive, district president and in-charge of Harhua, Gokuldham at 12 noon and at 2 p.m. he will hold a meeting with MP and MLA of Kashi.

At 4.45 p.m., he will inaugurate BJP's new regional office and Prayagraj Metropolitan Office in Rohania and at 7 p.m. he will interact with social leaders of Varanasi at Chaudhary Lawn, Naria, BHU.

The next day, Nadda will offer prayers to Baba Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav at 9 a.m. after which he will hold a review meeting at the booth at 10 a.m. and will take stock of the party activities.

The BJP president will pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyay at Pandit Upadhyay Smriti Sthal at 11 a.m. after which, he will guide the IT and social media workers of Kashi region. At 1 p.m., he will address the meeting of the Mandal Presidents and in-charge and have lunch at booth president's house.

