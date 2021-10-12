Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP Candidate with five members in family gets only one vote in Tamil Nadu local body polls

In the recently held local body poll in Tamil Nadu, BJP candidate D Karthik secured only one vote, despite having five members in the family. He had contested for the post of a ward member in Periyanaickenpalayam union in Coimbatore district. His candidature became a mockery with the incident and the news spread through the media and went viral with #Single_Vote_BJP which went trending on Twitter.

Writer and activist Meena Kandasamy tweeted saying, "BJP candidate gets only one vote in local body elections. Proud of the four other voters in his household who decided to vote for others."

One Ashok Kumar of INC noted, "Five members are his family and this BJP candidate who contested for ward member post got one single vote in Coimbatore!" This is how Tamil Nadu handles BJP.

"Out Of Five members Of his Family, The BJP Candidate Could Secure Only Single Vote," tweeted one Imman.

The local body polls in the state were held on October 6 and 9. In all, 79,433 candidates had contested the polls for 27,003 posts. Karthik heavily campaigned for the polls with his posters consisting of primary faces of the Central leadership like PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, yet he could only secure one vote.

Latest India News