BJP appoints in-charges for various states including Vinod Tawde for Bihar, Satish Poonia for Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of state in-charges and co-in-charges for several states, reflecting its strategic focus ahead of upcoming elections.

New appointments

- Vinod Tawde: In-charge for Bihar

- Srikant Sharma: In-charge for Himachal Pradesh

- Satish Poonia: In-charge for Haryana

- Laxmikant Bajpai: In-charge for Jharkhand

Strategic moves

The appointments aim to bolster the BJP’s organizational strength and electoral readiness in these states, with experienced leaders taking on critical roles to guide and manage state-level party operations.