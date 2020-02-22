Image Source : FILE BJD opposes AIIMS Bhubaneshwar's move of using Hindi as official language

The Biju Janta Dal on Saturday opposed the directive of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar regarding the use of Hindi language by faculty and staff members. BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said his party will protest and will ask for a change in the directive.

"Odisha is the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis and we would n0t like to allow anybody sidelining our mother tongue, particularly any institution that is working for the people of our state," Mishra said.

"We will insist on Odiya being used since our people are familiar with it and that will make their task of availing service at AIIMS easier and we will formally lodge our protest with the Health Ministry and ask for a change in this directive," he added.

On February 20, an official order of AIIMS Bhubaneswar stated that the government servant is specified to do his official work in Hindi with an immediate effect.

