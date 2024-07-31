Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
Odisha: BJD leader Mamata Mohanta resigns from Rajya Sabha membership

Sources in the BJP said that Mamata Mohanta who resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership is likely to join the party.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 18:53 IST
Image Source : MAMATA MOHANTA (X) Mamata Mohanta.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Mamata Mohanta has resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership, which has been accepted by the chairman of the Upper House today (July 31).

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received the resignation letter on Wednesday from Mohanta.

"She has resigned her seat by writing to the chairman under her hand and handed personally to me. The same I find to be constitutionally in order. I have accepted the resignation of Shrimati Mamata Mohanta, member representing the state of Odisha, with immediate effect," Dhankhar said.

BJD leader likely to join BJP

Mamata Mohanta who resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership is likely to join the BJP, sources in the BJP said on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received the resignation letter from Mohanta on Wednesday.

With the BJP enjoying a majority in the Odisha assembly, the party's candidate is all but certain to get elected in the bypoll that will be held following Mohanta's resignation.

