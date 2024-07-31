Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress moves Adjournment Motion notice to raise flood management issue in Assam
Parliament Monsoon Session: The session is expected to address critical legislative business, including the passage of several key bills related to economic reforms, national security, and social welfare.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 9:35 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 updates.

Parliament Monsoon Session: The ongoing monsoon session has been marked by intense debates and significant legislative activities. As of the latest updates, the session has seen robust discussions on the Union Budget. Heated exchanges have also been witnessed between ruling and Opposition parties over the recent economic policies and their impact on inflation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP leader Anurag Thakur's Tuesday speech in the Lok Sabha, in which the former Union minister made a political counter to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, saying it is a "must hear".The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23 in the Parliament and made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support. The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2024

  • Jul 31, 2024 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, 'to have a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China'.

  • Jul 31, 2024 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress moves Adjournment Motion notice on Assam floods in Lok Sabha

    Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has moved an Adjournment Motion notice to raise the ‘flood management issue in Assam’. 

