BITS Pilani Goa student found dead on campus, 5th such incident in the last 10 months Another student death has rocked BITS Pilani Goa, the fifth such case since December 2024. While three deaths were confirmed suicides, others remain under investigation.

A second-year student of BITS Pilani's Goa campus was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday. As per details, the deceased has been identified a Rishi Nair from Bengaluru. This is the fifth death recorded on campus in the last 10 months. Three of these deaths were confirmed suicides, while one was reported under suspicious circumstances. The latest case is currently under investigation, with the exact cause of death yet to be established.

"Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am. The door of his room was forced open by authorities after he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone. He was lying motionless on his bed. The cause of death is being ascertained," the official said.

Previous student deaths since December 2024

This incident is the fifth case of a student's death on the campus since December 2024. Prior to Rishi's death, students Om Priyan Singh (December 2024), Atharva Desai (March 2025), Krishna Kasera (May 2025), and Kushagra Jain (August 2025) were also found dead in their hostel rooms. At least three of these cases were officially recorded as suicides. In another case reported in August 2025, the death was initially registered as unnatural. However, forensic examination later ruled out drug use, suggesting the student may have died due to complications from blood pressure medication.

CM Pramod Sawant reacts

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that a committee has been formed under the collector to probe these incidents. "Such incidents are unfortunate and should not reoccur. The state government will take further steps after receiving the report of the collector," he told the media.

Rising stress and mental health concerns

The growing number of campus deaths has raised serious concerns about rising stress levels and mental health issues among students. Most of these incidents reportedly occurred during examination periods, leading students and families to allege academic pressure, lack of proper counselling, and inadequate facilities. Following three suicide cases earlier this year, Goa's former Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai had sought a detailed report from the institution. In response, BITS Pilani introduced curriculum reforms, stress management courses, a 24x7 helpline, and peer-support programs.

