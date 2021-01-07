Image Source : PTI 10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula. The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from the birds have been sent to a lab in Jalandhar for testing. Officials said the deaths could be caused due to cold or fertilisers sprayed in the fields.

The Centre on Wednesday had said avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported from 12 places in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.

Latest India News