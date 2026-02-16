Bill Gates meets Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers; reviews tech-driven governance

New Delhi:

Bill Gates, Chairman of the Gates Foundation, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and other key ministers at the State Secretariat. A six-member delegation from the Gates Foundation accompanied him for discussions on expanding collaborative projects in Andhra Pradesh. Upon arrival, Gates was warmly received at the First Block of the Secretariat. The Chief Minister personally introduced his cabinet colleagues to Gates, setting the stage for detailed discussions on governance and development initiatives.

During his visit, Gates inspected the Real-Time Governance (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat. Chief Minister Naidu briefed him on how the RTGS system leverages technology to monitor and enhance government operations. The discussion highlighted the outcomes achieved in various sectors through digital governance, showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s model for real-time data-driven administration.

Gates expressed keen interest in understanding the practical application of technology in improving service delivery and public accountability.

Meetings on education, healthcare, and agriculture

Following the RTGS tour, Gates and his delegation joined a meeting with the Chief Minister, ministers, and senior officials. The discussions focused on strengthening projects in education, healthcare, and agriculture, areas where the Gates Foundation has actively partnered with the state.

Naidu presented the state’s Swarnandhra Vision 2047, outlining reforms and long-term goals across public health, education, and agriculture. Key initiatives showcased included MedTech programs, diagnostic services, precision and technology-driven farming, and the Sanjeevani Project, which has been implemented with support from the Gates Foundation.

Field visit to Undavalli village

Later, Gates, accompanied by Naidu, visited an agricultural field in Undavalli village near Amaravati. The delegation observed advanced farming practices utilizing drones, AI, and other modern technologies. The demonstration highlighted how technology can boost productivity and support sustainable agriculture in the state.

Gates acknowledged the efforts of the state government and expressed interest in further collaboration to scale these initiatives for broader impact.