Image Source : FILE Bilkis Bano to get Rs 50 lakh compensation, job, accommodation: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Gujarat government to pay Rs 50 lakh to 2002 communal riot victim Bilkis Bano, within two weeks.

The top court has also ordered the state government to give her a job and accommodation.

The court has turned down a plea by Gujarat to reconsider its April order which made the same recommendations.

