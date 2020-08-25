Tuesday, August 25, 2020
     
  Caught on camera: Bike borne miscreants open fire outside Shalimar Bagh restaurant in Delhi

Bike borne unidentified miscreants opened fire outside a restaurant in Shalimar area in Delhi on Monday (August 24) evening. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV.  

New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2020 19:52 IST
The CCTV footage shows a person firing outside the restaurant that led to chaos in the area. After firing about three rounds the miscreants fled the spot on a motorbike. The owner, Jagdish Juneja, who was sitting outside the restaurant had a narrow escape.

According to primary information, the restaurant owner was receiving extortion calls since August 8.

The police suspect that the miscreants opened fire to instil a sense fear in the mind of the restaurant owner.

A case has been registered and the police is looking to ascertain the identity of the accused.

