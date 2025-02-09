Bijapur Naxal encounter: We will completely eradicate Naxalism before March 31 of 2026, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bijapur Naxal encounter: 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Sunday (February 9). Police during the operation also recovered weapons and explosives from the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X and said, "In the direction of making India Naxal-free, the security forces have achieved a big success in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. In this operation, 31 Naxalites were killed and a huge amount of arms and explosives were also recovered."

"Today we have lost two of our brave soldiers in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism. This country will always be indebted to these heroes. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country, so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it." he added.

According to Bastar police officials, the encounter broke out in the forests on Sunday morning. "31Naxalites were killed in the encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district," Bastar IG P Sundarraj said.

"Two jawans, including one from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the other from Special Task Force (STF), lost their lives, while two others were injured in the gunfight," he said.

"The identification of the deceased Naxals is underway, and a search operation is ongoing in the area," he added. The condition of both injured jawans was said to be stable.