5 killed as train ploughs through bullock cart in Bihar

A train ploughed through a sugarcane-laden bullock cart killing at least five persons, riding on it, and leaving two others seriously injured in Samastipur district on Thursday, a senior official said. The mishap involving Samastipur Saharsa MEMU took place near a manned level crossing gate close to Hasanpur Road in Samastipur-Khagaria section of Samastipur Division at 1550 hours, said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

An accident relief medical van, carrying a team of doctors, has been rushed to the spot where DRM Samastipur is present along with other officials, he said.

"Prima facie, it is a case of negligence on part of the person driving the bullock cart," Kumar said.

Senior DCM, East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar who was camping at the site of the incident, about 50 kms from the district headquarter town, said the deceased were Suraj Yadav (35), Ram Babu (30), Praveen Kumar (30) and Kanchan Kumar (35), besides one unidentified person.

Two others, including a 15-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at the local primary health centre, the senior DCM added.

The matter came to light after the gateman informed about it to the officials, the CPRO said.

"An investigation is underway," he told PTI. Samastipur is one of the Railway division under the ECR, having its headquarter at Hajipur.