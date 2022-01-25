Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: Students block tracks, set train on fire in protest against Railway exam results

A group of students in Bihar set a passenger train on fire over alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam. They also pelted stones on the police. "Videos have been shot and the accused protestors will be arrested after an investigation," an official said.

Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest on Tuesday at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results, reported news agency ANI.

Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

Protesters to be barred from Railway jobs

Responding on the protests, the Ministry of Railways later issued a statement saying, "Such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job. Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job"

