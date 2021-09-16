Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: Crores of rupees credited to bank account of 2 students

Two students in Bihar got the biggest surprise of the life when they received a bank message saying crores of rupees have been credited to their account. The incident was reported from the Katihar district, where two class 6 students, Ashish Kumar and Gurucharan Biswas received Rs 6,20,11,100 and Rs 90,52,21,223 in their bank accounts on September 15 respectively. Both the children are natives of Pastia village in Bagahura Panchayat. They have bank accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank.

Udayan Mishra, the district magistrate of Katihar also confirmed that the children have received a hefty amount.

"Big amounts were credited in the accounts of two children. The amount can be seen in the mini statements. The senior officials of the bank are being informed," Mishra said.

"As soon as we learnt about the money being credited in the accounts of two children, we have put the accounts on freeze and stopped withdrawal. When inquired with the parents of the children, they were also unable to reveal the source of the fund. Now, we are investigating the matter to find out who is the sender," said MK Madhukar, the LDM of Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank.

Earlier, a person named Ranjit Das of Bihar's Khagaria district also received Rs 5.5 lakh in his Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank account.

Das refused to return the money to the bank claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every citizen to give Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts. He said he has received the first installment of it.

Das further said that he had withdrawn the money from the account and spent it. Now he has no money. After he showed an inability to return the amount, bank officials lodged an FIR against Das and he was arrested by Khagaria police. Now, he is lodged in jail.

