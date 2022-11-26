Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bihar: Seven arrested in connection with Railway engine theft case in Barauni

Bihar: Seven arrested in connection with Railway engine theft case in Barauni

Bihar rail engine theft: The Bihar Police nabbed a gang of thieves who stole a rail engine.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Patna Published on: November 26, 2022 18:20 IST
Engine was stolen in Bihar
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC/PTI Engine was stolen in Bihar

Bihar rail engine theft: Seven accused on Saturday were arrested by police in connection with the rail engine theft case in Bihar’ Barauni. They allegedly stole spare parts of an engine from a yard in Barauni. 

"95 per cent of the stolen items have been recovered," Railways said.

East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Birendra Kumar issued a statement to the effect and clarified "no tunnel had been dug" by the "petty thieves" close to the yard in Barauni though he said they "might have sneaked through huge cracks in the decrepit boundary wall".

The CPRO also insisted that the reported "stealth of an entire diesel engine" was "not humanly possible" and the thieves had decamped with "copper cable of a traction motor inside".

How the case came to light

Notably, the matter had come to light when many gunny sacks full of the stolen spare parts were recovered from a scrap godown at Muzaffarpur during a joint search operation carried out by the state police, its vigilance wing, the GRP and the RPF.

An RPF official had told reporters in Muzaffarpur on Friday that the search operation was conducted in pursuance of an FIR lodged at Barauni "a week ago, regarding the stealth of an entire diesel engine, which was dismantled part by part".

Also Read: Bizarre Bihar story: Gangs of thieves steal rail engine, unbolt steel bridge

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News