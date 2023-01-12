Bihar: Plea in SC seeks to restrain authorities from conducting caste-based survey in state | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: Plea in SC seeks to restrain authorities from conducting the caste-based survey in the state

Bihar caste-based survey: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking to restrain the authorities from conducting the caste survey in Bihar. Akhilesh Kumar, the petitioner, has sought revocation of the notification dated June 6, 2022, issued by the Bihar government to conduct a caste survey in the state.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea against the issue on January 20. The hearing was scheduled after Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha brought up the matter before a bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The apex court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to restrain the authorities from conducting the caste survey in the state.

What has the plea stated?

According to reports, the plea contended that the subject of the census falls in List 1 of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution and only the Centre has the power to hold the exercise. The PIL has alleged that the notification violated Article 14 of the Constitution which provides for equality before the law and equal protection under the law, adding that the notification was illegal, arbitrary, irrational, and unconstitutional.

"If the proclaimed purpose of the caste-based survey is to accommodate the people of State suffering caste persecution, the distinction on the basis of caste and country of origin is irrational and unjustified. "None of these distinctions correspond with the ostensible purpose of the law," the petition added.

BJP, RJD spar over caste-based survey

The caste-based census commenced in Bihar on Saturday (January 7) amid the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the government is fully prepared to conduct the caste-based census in the state. The caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages.

"We have started the caste survey today, first phase will be held from January 7 to January 21. The second phase will be held in April in which information related to socio-economics will be taken. There are a total of 20 lakh families in Patna, which will be counted in 1st phase," said Patna DM.

