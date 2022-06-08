Blink and it's gone: Hanging from bridge, thief steals phone from moving train in Bihar | Watch

Follow us on A screengrab of the moment when the thief extends his hand to steal the phone.

Highlights The thief was hanging from the bridge waiting to steal from passengers

Katihar Railway SP said that police are already stationed in that area

The railway officials call them the "jhapta gang"

The Katihar-Barauni rail route still remains a stiff challenge for railway cops. In a shocking video, a man was seen stealing a phone from a moving train. In the video, which went viral, a man was seen sitting by the edge of the train while it was crossing a bridge and even before he could blink, his phone was gone. Yes, gone... stolen.

When the video is paused, a man could be seen hanging from the steel foundation of the bridge only to steal items from passengers sitting by the gates of the train. This is not the first incident of such a crime. The railway officials call them "jhapta gang".

The victim, Mohammad Sameer, is a resident of Ram Para area under Katihar Nagar police station. He had also filed a complaint in connection to the incident, which took place on June 4, when Sameer was returning from Patna to Katihar by Intercity Express.

Speaking about the incident, Katihar Railway SP Dr Sanjay Bharti said, “Police are already stationed in that area. Their modus operandi is that if someone was talking, they would beat him with sticks, drop his mobile and then take it. Many people have gone to jail in such cases. More people are being identified in this matter, and full action will be taken. Once we are able to curb theft at all costs, only then we will understand that our efforts have been fruitful.

