Officers don't listen to me, not satisfied with car, house I got: Bihar minister Madan Sahni resigns

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madan Sahni represents Bahadurpur constituency in Bihar Assembly.

Bihar Social Justice Minister Madan Sahni resigned from his post on Thursday while complaining that officers don't listen to him. Sahni raised questions over state's bureaucracy.

Sahni, who represents Bahadurpur constituency in Bihar Assembly, said he was not even satisfied with the house or car that have been provided to him.

"I am resigning in objection against bureaucracy. I am not satisfied with the residence or vehicle I received because if I can't serve people, if officers don't listen to me then work of people won't get done. If their work is not being done, I don't need this," news agency ANI quoted Sahni, as saying.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi, Tej Pratap take Sputnik shots; face NDA taunts over choosing 'foreign' brand

Talking to media in Patna, Sahni said his decision to resign from the ministerial post was not taken in haste.

"Bureaucrats don't listen to anyone. Officers have become autocratic. Not only the ministers, they don't even listen to public representatives," he went on to say.

Latest India News