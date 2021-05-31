Bihar: Lockdown extended till June 8; rules eased for businesses

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Bihar lockdown extended till June 8, says CM Nitish Kumar

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday extended the Covid-induced lockdown till June 8. Kumar, however, said that some rules will be eased to allow businesses to operate wherever cases are low.

"In view of Covid-19 situation, it has been decided to extend the lockdown by one week. But additional exemption is being given for trade. Everyone should wear masks and maintain social distance," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Normal life and business activities came to a grinding halt in the state after the state government imposed a complete lockdown on May 5 to stem the spread of virus. The restrictions were extended subsequently by the government. The current phase of lockdown was set to end on June 1.

The state is witnessing a sharp decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, a total of 1,475 fresh cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has declined to 1.46 per cent.

Latest India News