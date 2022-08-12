Bihar hooch tragedy: Suspected spurious liquor kills 4 in Saran district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Suspected hooch kills 4 in Bihar's Saran district.

The incident took place in Bhualpur village of Bihar's Saran district, said officials

Bihar hooch tragedy : Around four people were killed and several others fell ill after they consumed suspected spurious liquor in Bhualpur village of Bihar's Saran district, officials said on Friday (August 12).

According to the officials, the toll in the incident, which took place on Thursday (August 11), is likely to rise.

The deceased have been identified as Kameshwar Mahto, Rohit Singh, Rajendra Ram, all residents of Bhuwalpur village while Allauddin Khan hailed from neighbouring Garkha Odha village.

An official of Madhaura police station said that some others are critically ill and admitted in Sadar hospital Chapra.

On August 4 (Thursday), as many as 13 persons lost their lives and more than 15 lost their eyesight after having hooch in villages under Bheldi and Maker police station.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the recent killings happening due to hooch tragedy.

More details are awaited in this regard.

