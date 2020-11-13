Bihar MLC election result: BJP, JDU win three seats, Congress chief Madan Jha gets another term

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar MLC election result 2020: BJP, JDU win three seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) have won three of the eight MLC constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council for Graduates'and Teachers'.

BJP leader Nawal Kishore Yadav has emerged victorious from Patna teachers' constituency. This will be his fifth term. He defeated Nayab Ali of Congress.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar who represented the Patna graduates' seat has also won. He defeated RJD rival Azad Gandhi by a margin of 8,000 votes.

From Darbhanga teachers' constituency, Congress candidate Dr Madan Mohan Jha has been declared the winner. He defeated BJP's Suresh Prasad Roy by a margin of 689 votes. Jha is the state Congress president.

From the Tirhut graduates' constituency, Janata Dal (United) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur defeated RJD rival Manish Mohan.

The Tirhut teachers' constituency was bagged by CPI's Dr Sanjay Singh, defeating Narendra Prasad Singh of the BJP.

The biennial Legislative Council elections for Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies took place on October 22. A total of eight constituencies went to polls -- four graduates' (Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga, and Kosi); and four teachers' constituencies (Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga, and Saran).

