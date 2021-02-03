Image Source : ANI Bihar: Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur

A fire broke out at the Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur on early Wednesday with an official citing an electric short circuit as the reason for the blaze, news agency ANI reported.

"The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames," said Sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra.

More details into the matter are awaited.

