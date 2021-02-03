Wednesday, February 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bihar: Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur

Bihar: Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur

A fire broke out at the Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur on early Wednesday with an official citing an electric short circuit as the reason for the blaze, news agency ANI reported.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Muzaffarpur Updated on: February 03, 2021 8:51 IST
Bihar: Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur
Image Source : ANI

Bihar: Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur

A fire broke out at the Maniyari police station in Muzaffarpur on early Wednesday with an official citing an electric short circuit as the reason for the blaze, news agency ANI reported.

"The fire started due to an electric short circuit. It is hard to estimate the extent of the damage caused. Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames," said Sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mishra.

More details into the matter are awaited.

 

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at Goregaon studio in Mumbai, 8 fire tenders rushed

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News