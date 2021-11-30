Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) Bihar: 25 people lose eyesight after cataract operation in Muzaffarpur

At least 25 persons got a severe infection in their eyes and eventually lost their eyesight after they underwent a cataract operation at a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at an eye hospital in Juran Chapra locality of the city on November 22. Muzaffarpur civil surgeon Vinay Kumar Sharma confirmed the incident.

"We learned that 25 persons, who underwent cataract operations, are suffering from severe infection in one eye. The doctors have now suggested the removal of the infected eye. We have constituted a three-member committee headed by the blindness control in charge of the district to probe the incident in a time-bound manner and submit a report. Prima facie, it appears that the doctors of the hospital had not followed the operation protocols," Sharma said.

"We will take strict action against the hospital and doctors for such serious negligence," Sharma said.

Ram Murti Singh, a native of Sonversha village in Sheohar district and a victim who is suffering from a severe infection in the left eye, said: "We learned that a mega eye check-up camp was being organized by the hospital on November 22. Accordingly, I came to the hospital where doctors said that I have a cataract. They conducted an operation on one eye. After four hours, my eye started paining. When I contacted the doctors, they gave me a painkiller tablet and also an injection."

"The painkiller injection gave me temporary relief. After a few hours, pain again started in my eye," Singh said.

Meena Devi, a resident of Mushari locality in Muzaffarpur said: "After the operation, I felt immense pain in my eye. When I contacted the doctors, they gave me a painkiller injection. They discharged me the next day."

"When I went to the hospital the next day (November 24), the doctor rebuked me for negligence. When I strongly protested, they suggested the removal of the infected eye. As there is no one in my family, I permitted them to proceed which they did," Meena Devi said.

Harendra Rajak, a relative of Ram Murti Sharma said: "Nine patients who got severe infection went to Patna for a check-up. The doctors in Patna informed us that the severe infection was due to the wrong operation procedure. They also suggested removal of the operated eye otherwise it would create further complications in the other eye or brain."

