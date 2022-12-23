Bihar: Six killed, 10 injured in explosion at brick kiln in East Champaran; CM Nitish expresses sorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar: Six killed, 10 injured in explosion at a brick kiln in East Champaran

Bihar: In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran district. According to reports, the incident took place at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari on Friday, December 23.

The local police confirmed that Mohd Ishrar, the owner of the brick kiln, was among the deceased. "The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

According to a senior police officier, injured people were admitted to a nearby government hospital.

He further said that several fire tenders were working at the site.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives. He also directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

