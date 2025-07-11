OPINION | Bihar electoral revision: Fears are unfounded The Supreme Court held that it was the responsibility of the EC to update and revise voters' lists, remove incorrect entries and add new voters. The apex court has sought a detailed reply from the EC on its queries within a week.

Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other opposition parties were expecting the Supreme Court to put the brake on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on electoral rolls going on in Bihar, but their expectations were belied. The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Election Commission to continue with the exercise, but at the same time, it asked the EC to consider Aadhar, Voter ID card and ration card as valid documents for this exercise.

The bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that it was prima facie of the view that EC should consider Aadhar, voter ID card, and ration card as valid documents for this exercise. The apex court held that it was the responsibility of the EC to update and revise voters' lists, remove incorrect entries and add new voters. On behalf of the EC, the apex court was told that the revision work would end on July 25, as more than 60 per cent of the forms of voters have been submitted.

The EC counsel told the court that the main purpose of SIR was to remove incorrect names from the list and the name of not a single legal voter shall be removed, nor would the right to cast a vote be withheld. The apex court has sought a detailed reply from the EC on its queries within a week, after which further hearing shall take place on July 28. Both the ruling and opposition camps described the SC order as their victory. Actually, the voter list revision process has been fully politicised and the Supreme Court has realised this.

The question was raised as to why there is a necessity to check voter lists in Bihar? The answer given was that it is the responsibility of the EC. The question was raised, why is this exercise being carried out now? The answer given was that whenever elections are scheduled, voters' lists need to be checked, so that no fake voter can cast a vote.

The question was asked, why were 31 days earmarked for this huge exercise? The reply was that the last intensive revision took place in Bihar in 2003, and at that time too, the time given was for 31 days. This time, voters whose names appeared in the list after 2003 will be checked and not all voters will be checked, hence 31 days are sufficient.

The question was asked, why are the names of voters being verified on the basis of 11 documents and Aadhar, ration card and MNREGA card not included in the list of documents? The reply given was that these are three cards on the basis of which the names of fake voters can be included. In Bihar, the saturation of Aadhaar card holders is more than 100 per cent. Hence, the possibility of fake Aadhar cards being misused for inclusion in the voter list was higher.

The Election Commission has promised that the names of genuine voters will not be removed from the list, but the real problem is not related to questions and answers. The basic problem relates to a trust deficit about the Election Commission. A narrative is sought to be created to project that this intensive revision by EC is being carried out at the behest of the central government. And if the government has prodded the EC to carry out this exercise, it means that it could be a conspiracy to give advantage to the BJP.

What can anybody do in such a situation? When the number of voters increased before the Maharashtra elections, it became a problem, and when the number of voters decreases in Bihar, it will again become a problem. There is a saying in Urdu, "Shaq Ka Ilaaj Hakeem Lukman Ke Paas Bhi Nahin Hai" (There is no treatment to cure somebody's suspicions).

Firing at Kapil's cafe: Canada has a lot to answer

Shots rang out outside a cafe in Canada owned by celebrity comedian Kapil Sharma. Babbar Khalsa International claimed responsibility. Harjit Singh Laddi, a Germany-based Babbar Khalsa activist, claimed responsibility for firing shots at Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday night. No one was hurt.

A video clip surfaced showing an unknown man emptying bullets from a semi-automatic pistol. Laddi said that some objectionable remarks were made about Nihang Sikhs in Kapil Sharma's TV comedy show in the past. Such a brazen attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe is a cowardly act. Where are those leaders in Canada who were seeking protection for Khalistani supporters in the name of freedom of expression? Where are those who had been saying that everybody has a right to express their views? Does Kapil Sharma have the right to express his views or not?

Can any attempt to intimidate people by citing a comedian's remark be justified? As far as I know, Kapil Sharma never makes any remark which hurts the sensibilities of any individual or community. His only job is to make his audience laugh. Action must be taken against those who carried out this firing.

