Watch | Pair of slippers thrown at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav during election rally in Bihar's Aurangabad

Image Source : ANI GRAB A pair of slippers thrown at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadab during election campaign in Bihar.

As election campaign in poll bound Bihar state heats up, a pair of slippers were hurled at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday. The incident took place when he was addressing a poll rally in Aurangabad. Bihar is set to vote for 3-phased assembly election, with the first phase scheduled for October 28, while second and third phase on November 3 and 7, 2020. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, with just days left for the Bihar assembly elections, Leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav Monday challenged Chief minister Nitish Kumar for an open debate.

Yadav said that the chief Minister can choose any time and place to debate with him on the issue of development. Yadav issued a challenge to Kumar to debate his achievements in the last 15 years as the head of the government while he was speaking with reporters on Monday.

He said, "I urge Nitish Kumar to debate with me any of his achievements in the last 15 years. We should start this tradition because democracy was established for the first time in Bihar in Vaishali. There should be a debate between chief ministerial candidates."

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage