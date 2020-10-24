JDRP candidate Narayan Singh shot dead in Sheohar district ahead of Bihar Election 2020

Image Source : ANI JDRP candidate Narayan Singh shot dead in Sheohar

Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, Janta Dal Rashtrawadi Party's candidate Narayan Singh shot dead in Hathsar village of Sheohar district on Saturday. Singh was admitted to a hospital after an unidentified person shot him while campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls. He succumbs to his injuries.

The police arrested two of his attackers who posed as his supporters in the campaign. They were also admitted to the hospital after they were injured while trying to flee.

"Two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and an investigation is going on... Around five to six people were involved in the firing," sub-divisional police officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

JDR's Narayan Singh was supposed to contest elections from the Sheohar constituency.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.

