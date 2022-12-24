Saturday, December 24, 2022
     
  Bihar: Seven dead, over 10 injured in explosion at chimney of brick kiln in East Champaran

Bihar: Seven dead, over 10 injured in explosion at chimney of brick kiln in East Champaran

Chimney explosion news: Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, a senior police officer said. Several fire tenders were working at the site, police officials said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Motihari Updated on: December 24, 2022 7:36 IST
Chimney explosion news:  At least seven people were declared dead and 10 others got injured in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday (December 23), said police. The incident happened at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari, they added.

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.

"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, a senior police officer said. Several fire tenders were working at the site, he said.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.

He directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment.

(With agencies inputs) 

