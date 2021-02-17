Bihar: Class 10 exams begin under tight security to prevent malpractices

Image Source : PTI Patna: Students wait in queues to enter an examination centre for appearing in the Bihar Board's 10th standard exams, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

The Bihar School Examination Committee conducted the Class 10 exams on Wednesday under tight security. The committee had made strict arrangements in order to prevent malpractices in the exams, which will be held in two shifts daily. A total of 1,525 centres have been set up across the state for this exam.

As many as 16,84,466 students are writing the class 10 exams this year, out of which 8,37,803 are girls and 8,46,663 are boys.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed at all examination centres.

Bihar School Examination Committee Chairman Anand Kishor said the candidates can enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks but carrying mobile phones, bluetooth, calculators, including all types of electronic devices, is prohibited inside the exam centre.

He said to check malpractices, the answer book and the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet will contain a picture of the candidate. This would be a similar picture as in the admit card of the candidate.

Many parents were seen at the exam centres before the exam started, but left after the exam began.

The exams will continue till February 24.

(With IANS inputs)

