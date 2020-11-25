NDA candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha elected Speaker of Bihar Assembly

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar: NDA candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha elected Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha was on Wednesday elected as the Spekaer of the Legislative Assembly. He is a three-time MLA. Sinha defeated opposition's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary by 12 votes. Chaudhary is a five-time RJD MLA from Siwan.

While 126 members voted in favour of Vijay Kumar Sinha, Awadh Bihari bagged 114 votes.

The Speaker’s election was the first trial of strength for both the ruling NDA and the opposition's grand alliance in the newly formed Assembly.

The NDA in Bihar comprises BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP. The alliance retained the power in the just-concluded Assembly election by winning 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark of 122 in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. The RJD-led grand alliance secured 110 seats.

Earlier today, unruly scenes prevailed inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly after the opposition MLAs created ruckus over voice vote for Speaker's election and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's presence in the House. The RJD MLAs stormed into the Well of the House and questioned why was Nitish Kumar present in the House when he is not a member of the Legislative Assembly. Nitish Kumar Kumar is a member of the Legislative Council.

