Image Source : PTI Bihar all set for another lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid the rising number of cases, the Bihar government has decided to impose lockdown again. The government will conduct a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of coronavirus lockdown.

Meanhwile, Bihar registered the highest single-day spike of 1,266 novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 16,305 on Sunday, while seven more deaths took the toll to 125, according to the the Health Department.

There are 4,227 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 11,953 people have recovered from the infection so far, the department said.

Out of the 1,266 new cases, the maximum number of 177 infections were from Patna district, followed by Siwan (98), Bhagalpur (81), Nalanda (78), Nawada and Begusarai (76), Munger (61) and West Champaran (54).

Two out of the seven new casualties were from Darbhanga, while there was a fatality each in Patna, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Siwan districts.

The spurt came at a time when the state has nearly a third of its 38 districts under lockdown to contain the virus. Patna, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Begusarai and West Champaran districts have been under restrictions for more than 24 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

