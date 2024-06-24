Big revelation in NEET paper leak, evidence of tampering of question paper found in Hazaribagh | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oasis School principal with the question papers

In the latest development in the investigation of the NEET paper leak case, the police probe has now reached the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The EOW team reached Oasis School in Hazaribagh to investigate the matter, where shocking revelations have been made. The EOW team has found tampering in the bottom part of the shield packet of the question paper in the school.

What evidence was found?

The EOU team has found in its investigation that the bottom part of the question paper packet was very carefully tampered with and then pasted. In this case, the school principal Ehsan Ul Haq said that this did not come to their notice at that time. The packet was opened 15 minutes before the exam and only a professional can do this by going inside the 7 layers of the envelope.

Found flaws in transportation?

School principal Ehsan, who went to the bank and courier company with the EOU team, also said that the method adopted by EOU to deliver the question paper to the bank by the courier company and the way it was transported also had major flaws. EOU has also found many flaws during the investigation in SBI bank.

Digital lock also didn't work

Oasis school principal has made another revelation. He told that the digital lock of the box which was to be opened to take out the question paper before the exam did not work that day. Actually there are two locks in it. The box opens as soon as a beep sound is heard at 1.15 minutes. But no such sound was heard that day. The observer informed NTA. NTA said that it seems that the sound did not come due to technical problem. Then they were asked to cut it with a cutter. Then the digital lock fitted in it was cut with a cutter.

CBI started investigation

On the complaint of the Ministry of Education, the CBI has registered an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) in the NEET exam paper leak case. CBI has registered this new case. CBI will also ask for the investigation report of their case from Bihar Police. So that the whole matter can be understood on the basis of their investigation so far. One team of CBI has reached Patna and one team has reached Godra in Gujarat and will soon meet the IO investigating officer of the case and take the details of the case.