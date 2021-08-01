Bhubaneswar becomes India’s first city to achieve 100% COVID vaccination: Officials

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bhubaneswar becomes India’s first city to achieve 100% COVID vaccination

Odisha's Bhubaneswar has achieved the milestone of becoming the first city in the country to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19, informed Anshuman Rath, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Zonal Deputy Commissioner of South-East, Bhubaneswar.

"We had set a target to complete vaccination in a specific timeline. BMC has a record of around nine lakh people who are above 18 years of age in the city. Which includes around 31 thousand healthcare workers, 33 thousand front-line workers. 5 lakh 17 thousand people are in the age group of 18 to 44 years. 3 lakh 25 thousand people are above 45 years of age. We had set a benchmark for these categories to complete their vaccination in the specific timeline by July 31." Anshuman Rath told news agency ANI.

"As per the report, we have already vaccinated 18 lakh 16 thousand people in the city. Only a few people were not being able to take first does due to various reasons. There is a migrating population, who is working in their office in Bhubaneswar and getting the first jab of Covaxin." he said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women, he said, "Pregnant women are getting their first dose at vaccination centres. BMC is running 55 vaccination centres, which includes 30 primary health and community centres, 15 mobilised centres and more than ten drive-in vaccination centres across Bhubaneswar."

"I thank the people of Bhubaneswar for supporting BMC in achieving the target for the Covid-19 vaccination. All the micro-planning was given by the BMC due to which Bhubaneswar has become the city which has covered 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination." Rath further added.

Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Sunday surged to 9,78,705 after 1,437 more people tested positive for the infection while 64 fresh fatalities took the coastal state’s toll to 5,966, a health department official said. Of the 1,437 cases, 832 were from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

Odisha currently has 15,858 active cases, while as many as 9,56,828 patients, including 1,899 on Saturday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease, the official said. The positivity rate in the coastal state stands at 6.07 per cent.

(With ANI Inputs)

