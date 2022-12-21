Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reacts to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter

Follow us on Image Source : @BHARATJODO/TWITTER Ashok Gehlot defended Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said there was impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country that is why they (BJP leaders) are scared.

“There's impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country. I have seen the letter of Union health min Mansukh Mandaviya, they are scared we can see their condition. BJP itself is quite disturbed. Few days ago JP Nadda's Aakrosh rally failed severely in state,” Gehlot said.

Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over spread of coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

“Lakhs of people are joining the yatra. Central government is so scared that Union ministers are writing such letters. Our yatra is going on and will further continue ahead,” the Rajasthan CM added

Meanwhile, the yatra has entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan. The MPs have also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march. The minister urged Gandhi and Gehlot to take prompt action keeping in view the requests made by the three MPs in Rajasthan. Referring to the letter signed by the three MPs, Mandaviya said they have sought suspension of the yatra in national interest if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be ensured keeping in view concerns around public health.

Other Congress leaders also slam Centre

Reacting to Mandaviya's letter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Bharatiya Janta Party, did PM Modi followed Covid protocols during the Gujarat election campaigns.

"I want to ask BJP, did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention," he said.

"I haven't seen the letter but what are the COVID protocols today? We don't seem to be having any enforceable COVID protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP?," said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

(With PTI input)

