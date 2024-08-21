Bharat Bandh today: Which key groups, political parties to join protest against SC's reservation ruling

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharat Bandh today: Key groups, political parties join protest against SC's reservation ruling.

A nationwide bandh has been called today by Dalit and Adivasi organisations to protest the Supreme Court's ruling on implementing creamy layer and sub-quota within Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations. The bandh, led by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organizations (NACDAOR), demands the reversal of the SC's decision, arguing that it threatens the constitutional rights of Dalits and Adivasis.

Supreme Court's ruling on reservation

The Supreme Court recently ruled that states can create sub-categories within SC and ST reservations, allowing the most marginalised groups within these categories to receive priority. This decision reversed a 2004 ruling and permitted states to enact laws to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits. However, the Court emphasised that any sub-categorisation must be based on sound data and should not grant 100% quota to any single caste within SCs.

Protest against the ruling

The ruling has sparked controversy, with several organisations arguing that it undermines the fundamental principles of the reservation system. Critics believe that the decision could negatively impact the existing reservation framework and weaken the concept of social justice. Protesters argue that reservations are intended not just for upliftment but as a remedy for historical social discrimination, and view this ruling as an attempt to dismantle the reservation system.

Purpose of the Bandh

The bandh aims to challenge the Supreme Court's ruling and pressure the government to either overturn or review the decision. NACDAOR has called for peaceful protests and urged Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs to participate. The group demands that the government release caste-based data of SC/ST/OBC employees in government jobs and establish an Indian Judicial Service to ensure 50% representation from these categories in higher judiciary appointments.

Demands of the protesters

Protesters are demanding the immediate release of caste-based data for SC/ST/OBC employees in government services to ensure fair representation. They also seek the establishment of an Indian Judicial Service to recruit judicial officers and judges from all social groups, ensuring 50% representation for SC, ST, and OBC categories in higher judiciary.

Police and administrative alert

The bandh is expected to have a significant impact in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, schools in several districts, including Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Gangapur City, and Deeg, have been closed in anticipation of the protests. Schools in Jhunjhunu and Sawai Madhopur districts are also closed as a precautionary measure.

