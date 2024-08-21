Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Shutdown protest against Supreme Court ruling on SC-ST reservation to begin today
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Shutdown protest against Supreme Court ruling on SC-ST reservation to begin today

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh today to protest the Supreme Court's recent ruling allowing sub-categorisation in Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories while considering them for granting reservation.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 8:04 IST
Bharat Bandh Live: Against the Supreme Court order in favour of creamy layer category within the SC and ST, the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a day-long nationwide protest - Bharat Bandh - on Wednesday. Several SC/ST groups in Rajasthan have extended their support for the bandh. After the apex court ruling, the Indian government made it clear that it does not intend to allow sub-categorisation in the SC-ST category. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has urged all business organisations to keep markets closed during the day-long protest. The nationwide protest is expected to disrupt public transport and private offices, however, emergency services, including ambulances, will remain operational. 

Live updates :Bharat Bandh Today

  • Aug 21, 2024 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) releases list of demands

    The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has released a list of demands, including justice and equity for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

  • Aug 21, 2024 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Emergency services to remain open

    The emergency services such as Ambulance, Emergency, Hospitals and medical, Police services and Pharmacies will remain open during the Bharat Bandh.

  • Aug 21, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Outrage over SC decision

    The Bharat Bandh has been called by Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti against the SC order of sub-categorisation in SC and ST categories.  

