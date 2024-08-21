Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Shutdown protest against Supreme Court ruling on SC-ST reservation to begin today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharat Bandh Today LIVE

Bharat Bandh Live: Against the Supreme Court order in favour of creamy layer category within the SC and ST, the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a day-long nationwide protest - Bharat Bandh - on Wednesday. Several SC/ST groups in Rajasthan have extended their support for the bandh. After the apex court ruling, the Indian government made it clear that it does not intend to allow sub-categorisation in the SC-ST category. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has urged all business organisations to keep markets closed during the day-long protest. The nationwide protest is expected to disrupt public transport and private offices, however, emergency services, including ambulances, will remain operational.

Follow blog for live updates: