Image Source : PTI Shops remain closed during an earlier Bharat Bandh, called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against rising fuel prices, other issues.

Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat bandh' on March 26, as their agitation against Centre's 3 new farm laws will complete 4 months. Meanwhile, a bandh call has also been ordered by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — united front of over 40 farmer unions, other farmer bodies, trade unions to protest against privatisation and fuel price hike on March 15. More to follow.

