Punjab govt conducts major administrative reshuffle, transfers 124 IAS, PCS officers

Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, announced on Monday (September 23) the transfer of 124 officers from the Indian Administrative Services and the Punjab Public Service Commission, who are posted across various departments in the state.

In a separate detailed statement, the Punjab Cabinet also announced the transfer of 143 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 7 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across various departments in the state. While further details regarding the transfers of the officials are yet to be clarified, this significant development comes just hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted five new cabinet ministers into the government. Aam Aadmi Party MLAs—Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Mahinder Bhagat, and Ravjot Singh—took their oaths as cabinet ministers.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Katariya administered the oaths to all five MLAs during a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan.

Rajasthan government announces administrative reshuffle

Meanwhile, amid the administrative reshuffle in Punjab, the Rajasthan government also on Monday (September 23) transferred 183 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

According to the statement issued by the Department of Personnel, the joint secretary in the chief minister's office, Jaswant Singh, was transferred to Bikaner as an additional divisional commissioner. Further, the list also included several additional collectors and subdivisonal officers.